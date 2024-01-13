11 more children succumb to Pneumonia in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The pneumonia outbreak has claimed 11 more lives in Punjab during last 24 hours.

According to details, the pneumonia cases are on a continuous rise due to smog, dry and cold weather.

As many as 415 cases were reported from Punjab during last 24 hours and 11 children succumbed to the deadly virus.

In Lahore, the virus claimed two lives in 24 hours while 160 cases were documented.

As many as 13720 cases were reported from Punjab during the ongoing winter season while Lahore alone reported 3205 cases.

The deadly tally has reached to 309 in the province while hundreds of infants are under treatment in Lahore’s hospitals suffering from chest infection.

The health experts have identified smog and air pollution as the main factors contributing to the spike in pneumonia cases.

Pneumonia is characterised by an infection in the lungs and it is predominantly caused by viral infections.

The young children, especially those under five years old, are more vulnerable to the disease.