11 people killed, three injured in Hala road mishap
/ November 7, 2019
F.P. Report
HALA: As many as eleven people were killed while three others were seriously injured when a passenger coach rammed into a rickshaw on National Highway in Hala, on Thursday.
According to reports, the road accident took place when a speeding coach collided with the rickshaw near Saeedabad.
Receiving information about the incident, the rescue team and security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medical assistance.