11 policemen martyred, 7 injured in dacoit attack in Rahim Yar Khan’s Kacha area

F.P. Report

RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a tragic incident, 11 policemen were martyred and seven others injured when dacoits ambushed police vehicles in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The attack occurred within the Machchka police station limits, where the assailants used rocket launchers to target two police vehicles.

The policemen were returning from a 15-day duty in the Kacha area when the attack took place. In addition to the casualties, four officers are reported missing.

Continuous firing from the dacoits has hindered immediate rescue efforts, and a heavy police force has been called to the scene.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

He paid tribute to the martyred officers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Naqvi extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, stating, “We stand with the families of the martyrs and salute the police officers who have achieved the highest rank of martyrdom.”

In response to the attack, police personnel in the Kacha area have been instructed to exercise extreme caution and wear bulletproof jackets.

Courtesy: 24News