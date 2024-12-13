11 Private institutions’ licenses revoked

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Higher Education has revoked the licenses of eleven private educational institutions in the country.

Permanent student absenteeism, the absence of permanent faculty, the reliance on contractual teachers, and the lack of employment contracts for universities and private higher education institutions have been cited as reasons for the revocation of these institutions’ licenses.

The Ministry of Higher Education stated that the Fajristan Higher Education Institute in Takhar, Royan and Quds in Baghlan province, Nimr in Kunduz province, Sadat in Balkh province, Maulana Jalaluddin Balkhi in Samangan province, Hanzala and Hikmat in Badghis province, Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi in Ghazni province, Abu Nasr in Farah province, and the Al-Ghyas Higher Education Institute in Herat are among the institutions whose activities have been suspended by the ministry.

The ministry said that these institutions are obligated to meet the ministry’s standards and, in case of non-compliance, will face legal action.

Some students and professors have expressed different opinions regarding the revocation of these institutions’ licenses.

“Private educational institutions are a necessity across Afghanistan and should remain open so that young people can enhance their capabilities,” said Mohammad Taqi Wahidi, a university professor in Balkh.

“The Islamic Emirate should issue a warning to these universities not to accept ghost students, and we demand that universities refrain from such practices,” said Qiyamuddin, a student at a private university in Balkh.

Meanwhile, TOLOnews reporters in the provinces sought to obtain comments from the officials of these educational institutions, but they refused to speak on the matter.