11 Taliban militants killed, 7 wounded in Faryab province: 209 Shaheen Corps

FARYAB (Khaama Press): At least eleven militants were killed and seven others were wounded during a clash and an airstrike in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Military in the North said a clash broke out between Taliban militants and security forces in Arklik area of Qaisar district last night.

According to a statement released by 209th Shaheen Corps, the incident took place at around 8:10 pm local time, leaving at least eight militants dead and seven others wounded.

The statement further added that the Afghan Air Force also carried out an airstrike in Garziwan district of Faryab, leaving three militants dead.

Two fighting positions of Taliban militants were also destroyed during the same airstrike, the 209th Shaheen Corps added.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in North of Afghanistan. Taliban militants are active in some remote districts of the province and often attempt to carry out attacks against the government and security forces.