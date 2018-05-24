11 Taliban militants killed in NDS operation

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: National Directorate of Security claimed that at least 11 Taliban militants including two commanders, were killed in a operation conducted in Farah province of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The NDS started operation in Bala Blook district of the province and killed 11 Taliban militants in the operation including two commanders identified as Maulavi Abdul Razaq and Maulavi Mohibullah.

The NDS forces also recovered seven RPGs, Kalashnikovs, a Ranger vehicle, three Toyota Corollas and two motorbikes.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

