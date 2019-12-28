112Th Midshipmen, 21st SSC course commissioning parade held at PN Academy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The 112th Midshipmen and 21st Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade held here Saturday at Pakistan Naval Academy PNS Rahbar.

The Commissioning Parade comprised 81 Pakistani and 53 Midshipmen from friendly countries as well as 65 cadets of the SSC Course including 07 female cadets, says a press release issued here by ISPR-Navy. President, Dr. Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest. Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. In his address, the chief guest while felicitating the commissioning term on this momentous day, advised them to keep abreast with the latest technological trends in modern warfare.

He also advised them to carry on the legacy of their predecessors’ glorious traditions, always take guidance from wisdom of father of the nation and to always come up to the expectations of their nations in the cause of national security.

Lauding Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining regional peace and stability in line with national policy, the President commended Pakistan Naval Academy in training of cadets from friendly navies and furthering everlasting bonds of friendship and camaraderie in collaborative security.

The chief guest, acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, pledged full support of the nation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat posed by the adversary.

While highlighting grave violations of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of UN resolutions, the chief guest called out to the world’s collective conscience’ to stand with people of Kashmir in their just and rightful struggle against fascist regime of India.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Amir Mahmood, highlighted salient features of officers’ training.

He apprised the audience that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are presently undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy. He also advised the young sentinels to keep integrity, honour and interest of the country first and foremost.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to the position holders. The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal for 2011-A, 2012-B& 2013-A courses was conferred upon Lt M Sayaf Pasha PN, Lt Nasrullah PN and Lt Shamil Ali Khan PN respectively.

Midshipman Naveed Ahmed was awarded the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for his overall best performance, whereas, Midshipman Muhammad Umer won the ‘Academy’s Dirk’. Officer Cadet Abdul Rehman was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, Officer Cadet lsa Duaiji Khalifa A Moosa Al Doseri from Kingdom of Bahrain was awarded Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer Cadet lnshal Jawed from SSC Course won the Commandant Gold Medal. Proficiency Banner was claimed by Main Top Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, large number of Senior Military Officers, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of friendly countries, civil dignitaries and parents/ relatives of passing out Midshipmen and Cadets.