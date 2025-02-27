119 Measles cases reported in Paktia

PAKTIA (TOLONews): The Paktia Provincial Health Directorate said that in the first two months of this year, 119 children in the province have been infected with measles.

According to officials, a special team has been assigned to carry out measles vaccinations to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Miraj Gul Adel, head of the Paktia Provincial Health Directorate, stated: “In the first two months of 2025, the number of confirmed measles cases has reached 119, reflecting a 67% increase compared to the past. We are working to control this disease.”

Doctors emphasize the importance of measles vaccination and recommend that infected children be kept in a moderate environment.

“Children affected by this disease should consume soft foods because parts of their mouths may be damaged. Additionally, their body temperature must be kept at a normal level, “stated Adam Khan Ibrahimi, a doctor.

Meanwhile, some patient attendants have criticized the lack of facilities and hospital beds in Paktia Provincial Hospital, calling for an increase in healthcare capacity.

“This hospital not only lacks sufficient equipment but also does not have enough beds. We urge the Ministry of Public Health and the Islamic Emirate officials to increase the number of beds,” said Mohammad Bashir, one of the patient attendants.

“Patients should receive proper treatment, and their hospital facilities should be improved,” said another patient attendant, Naeem.

Measles is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of 14. Doctors stress the importance of timely vaccination and necessary precautions to prevent its spread.