11th Global Islamic Microfinance Forum to be held in UAE

F.P. Report

DUBAI: 11th Global Islamic Microfinance Forum (GIMF) will convene in Dubai – U.A.E on November 21 -22, 2022 under the theme of “Financial Inclusion, Outreach Strategies & Innovations” to explore and discuss innovative financial inclusion strategies that can create clear pathways to poverty alleviation.

This Apex event is jointly organized by AlHuda CIBE FZ LLE, Islamic Microfinance Network, Pakistan Microfinance Network and Wings Media “The Alliance to Promote Islamic Finance and Microfinance globally”. Alliance members are an established name in the microfinance & financial inclusion sector with a vision to increase outreach of financial services, especially with the unserved and marginalized segment.

More than 30 countries will be participating in this prestigious event and around 25 international speakers will be addressing in the event. Majority of the speakers will be from industry leaders and experts. This event helps the industry practitioners to join the common platform and strengthen the networking for industry development in true and innovative ways.

A gathering of 120+ Participants are expected from almost 30 different countries to participate in the forum, wherein a large variety of topics will be covered including; Islamic Microfinance, Financial Inclusion, Evidence of Impact, Rural development, use of IT in Microfinance, Micro Takaful, Rural credit, Small business problems and solutions, and General Economic Development under Shariah rulings.

The Forum will be followed by two days Post Event Workshop on ”Practical Aspects of Islamic Micro, Agriculture & Rural Finance and Exposure Visit” from November 23 -24, 2022.