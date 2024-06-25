12 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistani prisons

KABUL (Khaama Pressk): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation recently announced the release of 12 Afghan prisoners from Pakistani prisons.

The ministry stated on its X account today, June 2, that the 12 Afghan prisoners were forcibly deported after being released from Pakistani jails.

The newly released prisoners were introduced to the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Program for assistance.

Earlier, local officials from the Taliban administration announced the release and repatriation of 21 Afghan citizens from Karachi’s prisons in Pakistan.

Previously, Afghan citizens in Pakistan have been arrested by Pakistani police for various reasons and subsequently deported, with Pakistani officials repeatedly emphasizing that the primary reason for the arrests is the lack of legal residency documents.

This comes amid a dire humanitarian crisis in the country, which was exacerbated by forced deportation, deadly floods and other natural disaster in the country.