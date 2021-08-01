12 died, 14 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Twelve persons have died and 14 other injured in rain-related incidents during the period of last six days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday. As many as 93 houses were partially damaged across the provinces.

According to Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain, district administration and other concerned authorities have been issued special directives for acceleration of relief operation in rain affected areas.

In this connection, he said that relief goods have been distributed in the rain affected people of district Charsadda while roads leading to Avirak, Manur, Bashkeer, Nar Kot and Bighost were also been partially opened for vehicular traffic.

He said that all concerned authorities including Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district administrations have been put on alert while the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the authority is also fully activated.

In case of any emergency, the people have been asked to contact Helpline 1700.

FRP Constable martyred in Peshawar firing

A constable of Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) was martyred in firing of unidentified armed men here on Sunday.

According to details, FRP Constable Asif, riding a motorcycle, was on his way back to home after performing duty which unknown miscreants opened fire at him in Daudzai area of Peshawar.

As a result of firing, the cop was martyred on the spot and the attackers fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case against unidentified assailants have started an investigation.