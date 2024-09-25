12 injured as police van bombed in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA : As many as 12 people including two policemen were injured when a police van on patrol was targeted with a bomb in Quetta on Wednesday.

The police van belonging to Khaliq Shaheed Police Station was on a routine patrol when terrorists targeted it near Eastern Bypass in Barakzai Town.

As a result of the blast, 12 people including two policemen were critically injured.

Soon after receiving information, teams of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

Police team also started collecting evidence from the crime scene, while further investigation was under way.

Immediately after the blast, police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Civil Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Police sources reported that a destroyed motorcycle was found near the blast site, indicating that the explosive device was planted in the motorcycle.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in to investigate the nature and intensity of the explosives used.

Injured policemen included constable Nematullah, son of Fazal Muhammad, and police driver Abdul Qayoom, son of Zahir Shah.

While, the other civilians injured included Muhammad Essa, son of Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hafeez, son of Abdul Mahmood, Muhammad Qasim, son of Ghulam Muhammad Essa, Muhammad Hanin, a child, Qadeer Ahmed, son of Abdul Rahim, Khalil Ahmed, son of Abdul Khaliq, Deen Muhammad, son of Abdul Khaliq, Hasnain, Saifullah, son of Muhammad Sharif and Abdul Qahir, son of Fida Abdul Zahir.