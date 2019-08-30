12 injured as Rehman Baba Express derails near Toba Tek Singh

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least 12 people were injured on late Thursday night when three coaches of Rehman Baba Express derailed near Toba Tek Singh.

According to reports, the passenger train was headed toward Karachi from Peshawar when it derailed in Punjab’s district Toba Tek Singh. The mishap caused suspension of train service on the affected track.

Rescue and emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. The railway engineering team has been working to remove derailed coaches from the track in order to restore train service.