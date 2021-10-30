12 member committee constituted for talks with TLP: Qadri

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said a 12 member committee has been constituted for holding negotiations between the government and the leadership of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Talking to media following the meeting of a delegation of Ulema and Religious scholars with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the issue would be resolved amicably. He expressed confidence that the situation would improve as a result of negations.

Ulema and religious scholars have assured of their cooperation and expressed their resolve to wrap up the matter peacefully, he said adding that the prime minister told the participants of meeting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has always welcomed meaningful and serious talks. The suggestions of Ulema, which save the country from bloodshed would be considered.

Sunni Ittehad Council President Sahibzada Hamid Raza said the prime minister had assured the meeting’s participants that the government did not want any bloodshed.

However the national security and government’s writ can’t be compromised. “We urge the protesters to not resort to violence as negotiations are underway in different parts of the country,” the SIC president said.