12 more terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised at least 12 terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tirah Valley, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“Since 20 August 2024, security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, on the reported presence of Khwarij,” said the military’s media affairs wing in a statement.

On August 28 and 29, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ locations where after intense fire exchange, 12 militants of “Fitna-Al-Khwarij were sent to hell,” the military’s media wing said while referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. The statement further said that these operations have resulted in a major setback to the TTP and its affiliates, adding that so far, 37 terrorists have been “sent to hell”, while 14 others have suffered serious injuries.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace, saying that the IBOs will continue till peace is restored in the area and terrorists are eliminated, as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country. Meanwhile, at least five terrorists were killed and three others injured during separate IBOs in Balochistan’s Kech, Panjgur and Zhob districts.

A statement issued by the ISPR said the security forces are conducting extensive IBOs to hunt down the perpetrators of the Balochistan incident. According to the military’s media wing, the operations are being conducted in the backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities that targeted innocent civilians across Balochistan on August 26. “On night August 29-30, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” said the statement.

Moreover, sanitisation operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice, it added. The IBOs were launched after at least 23 passengers on Monday were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan’s Musakhel. Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for carrying out operations against the terrorists involved in killing innocent people in Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the armed forces for killing five terrorists and injuring three others in different operations in Panjgur, Kech and Zhob districts. “The war against terrorists will continue till complete elimination of this scourge. We will make an example of those trying to create disorder in the country,” he remarked.