12 new dengue cases surfaces in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As many as 12 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of cases of the epidemic reached to 6880, on Sunday.

According to a press release of Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of 12 new cases, 7 were reported in Peshawar while 5 from district DI Khan.

Around 22 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 6858.

Meanwhile, as many as 231 fresh cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Karachi.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases has jumped to 11,520 in Sindh with the recent increase of 231 cases in the port city.

The death toll has jumped to 30 this year in Karachi.

Recently, A 55-year-old woman, identified as Zahida Kausar, resident of the Federal B. Area, lost her life fighting the dengue virus at a private hospital of Karachi. A seventh-month-old child, resident of Al-Noor society, also lost the battle against dengue fever.