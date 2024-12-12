12 PTI workers killed, 200 reported missing in protests: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan has claimed that 12 PTI workers were shot dead and over 200 remained missing during a peaceful protests in Islamabad on Nov 24.

Speaking in Peshawar alongside Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Sheikh Waqas Akram, Ayub said unarmed protesters were fired upon, resulting in causalities and disappearance. He alleged that over 5,000 workers have been arrested, while injured members are being intimidated.

Ayub accused the government of imposing a “virtual martial law” and compared PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘s mindset and leadership style to Hitler.

A prayer ceremony for the deceased will be held on Dec 13, with overseas Pakistanis joining on Dec 15.

Shibli Fraz blamed the current unrest on the alleged rigging of the February 8 elections.