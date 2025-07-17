12 PTI workers sentenced in Nov 26 protest case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A dozen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been sentenced to six months in jail by two different courts in Islamabad for participating in the November 26 protest without official permission.

The verdicts were announced by the District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad in three separate cases filed under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act. Two cases were registered at Ramna Police Station and one at Tarnol Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal gave the ruling in the two Ramna cases, while Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas handed down the verdict in the Tarnol case.

One of the 13 accused was acquitted by the court, while the remaining 12 were convicted and sentenced.

According to the court’s decision, the protest was held without prior approval, which was a clear violation of the law. The cases were filed under the PAPO Act, which regulates public gatherings and demonstrations.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Muhammad Usman Rana argued that the November 26 protest did not fall under the category of a peaceful assembly. He maintained that the protest was neither constitutionally protected nor in line with international laws.

He added that the state took reasonable and lawful steps to maintain public order.

“The right to peaceful protest is not unconditional,” the prosecutor stated, “When laws are broken, consequences must follow. Such gatherings are not protected under the Constitution, ICCPR, or ECHR when their goal is to press unconstitutional demands.”

He further said the protest on November 26 aimed to force the government’s hand through unconstitutional means.