12 terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 12 militants in the Hassan Khel area of Northern Waziristan during an operation, and a Lance Naik was martyred in the process, said ISPR.

ISPR stated that the operation was conducted on February 5 and 6 upon receiving intelligence regarding the presence of militants, during which 12 militants were eliminated.

According to ISPR, during a fierce exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim fought valiantly and was martyred.

ISPR further noted that arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were involved in attacks against Security Forces and innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is underway in the area to eliminate any other potential militants.

ISPR added that security forces are steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers only serve to further strengthen our resolve.