120 dead in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Monitoring Desk

GAZA: Gaza authorities have said that “more than 120 people” were martyred Saturday when Israeli forces struck a UN school and a refugee camp in northern Gaza, AFP reported.

The Al Fakhura school — located in Gaza’s largest Jabalia refugee camp — was targeted by the Israeli forces as it was being used as “a shelter” for people displaced by the ongoing Israeli offensive which has martyred more than 12,300 Palestinians — including 5,000 children.

Gaza’s media office official Ismail al Thawabta has said that the Israeli forces, during their raid on Al Shifa hospital on Friday, disinterred the mass grave at the facility and “took away” more than 100 dead bodies, Al Jazeera reported. Thawabta said that the Israeli military refused to allow the recently deceased victims to be buried inside the hospital, depriving them of a proper funeral.

The Israeli army denies that it ordered patients and medical staff to evacuate al-Shifa Hospital, Al Jazeera reported. “It should be emphasised that at no point did the IDF ask to evacuate patients or medical teams,” reads a statement from the military.

Instead, the Israeli army claimed that it “responded to the request of the director of Shifa Hospital” to allow those sheltering in the medical facility and who wished to evacuate to leave through “a secure axis”. The army “even suggested that whenever there is a request to coordinate a medical evacuation, we will work to facilitate it and transfer the patients to other hospitals”.

According to Al Jazeera, the statement was in “stark contrast to accounts provided to Al Jazeera by the hospital supervisor and two doctors” who had said that they “received a one-hour deadline for evacuation and were forced to leave.”

Meanwhile, the emergency supervisor at Al Shifa Hospital, Mohammed Zaqout reiterated that Israeli forces had given staff and patients the order to evacuate this morning within one hour. “I categorically deny these false allegations (that evacuation was requested) … despite the difficult situation, the medical staff was working and operating … we were forced to leave at gunpoint,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people fled on foot Saturday after Israel’s army ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s main hospital where more than 2,000 patients, medics and displaced people were trapped by the war between Israel and Hamas.

An AFP journalist witnessed the movement, on a road leading south, but health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory said 450 patients unable to be moved remained at Al-Shifa hospital. The facility has become the focus of the war that is entering its seventh week after Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel. Israel has been pressing military operations inside the hospital, searching for the Hamas operations center it says lies under the sprawling complex — a charge Hamas denies.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage. The army’s air and ground campaign has since killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to the Hamas government which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

In Gaza City on Saturday morning, Israeli troops ordered over loudspeakers the evacuation of the Al-Shifa hospital “in the next hour,” an AFP journalist at the scene reported. They called the hospital’s director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to instruct him to ensure “the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot toward the seafront,” he told AFP.

Israel has come under mounting pressure to back up its allegations that Hamas is using hospitals as command centers, a charge denied by Hamas, an Islamist movement with an armed wing. Al-Shifa hospital has also rejected the allegation.

The United Nations estimated 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Al-Shifa before Israeli troops entered the facility on Wednesday. Israel has told Palestinians to move from the north of Gaza for their safety, but deadly air strikes continue to hit central and southern areas of the narrow coastal territory.

“They said the south was safer, so we moved,” Azhar Al-Rifi told AFP. But her family was caught in another strike that killed seven relatives, including her five-year-old nephew. Nada Abu Hiya, aged eight, said she suffered the third bombing of the war at the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday. “There are bombings everywhere,” she said. “My grandmother is dead, my mother is dead, my grandfather is dead, my uncle is dead, they destroyed our house. Our neighbors’ house is also destroyed and they are all dead.”

Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza, allowing just a trickle of aid in from Egypt but barring most shipments of fuel over concerns Hamas could divert supplies for military purposes. A first consignment of fuel entered Gaza after Israel’s war cabinet bowed to pressure from its ally the United States and agreed to allow two diesel tankers a day into the Palestinian territory. “We took that decision to prevent the spread of epidemics,” Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said.

A two-day blackout caused by fuel shortages ended after a first delivery arrived from Egypt late Friday, but UN officials continued to plead for a ceasefire, warning no part of Gaza is safe. A senior US official said Washington had exerted huge pressure on Israel for weeks to allow fuel in. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 70 percent of residents have no access to clean water in south Gaza, where raw sewage has begun to flow on the streets.

Under the deal, 140,000 liters (37,000 gallons) of fuel would be allowed in every 48 hours, of which 20,000 liters will be earmarked for generators to restore the phone network, the US official said. A communications blackout hampered aid deliveries, UNRWA said. Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the UN General Assembly that fuel supplies to the agency so far were “a fraction of what is needed to meet the minimum of our humanitarian responsibilities.” The Hamas health ministry said 24 patients had died in 48 hours due to the lack of fuel for generators.

In the latest bloodshed, a strike on a residential building in the southern city of Hamad killed 26 people, the director of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said. “I was asleep and we were surprised by the strike. At least 20 bombs were dropped,” Imed Al-Mubasher, 45, told AFP. His wife Sabrin Mussa said: “All of a sudden, the house caught fire. I found myself with gravel in my mouth and I immediately looked for my husband and daughters.

“I saw human remains everywhere,” and screamed for help, she said. The Israeli military has yet to respond to a request for comment. Israel has come under scrutiny for targeting hospitals in northern Gaza, but says the facilities are being used by Hamas — a claim rejected by the group and medical staff. The military says it has found rifles, ammunition, explosives and the entrance to a tunnel shaft at the hospital complex, claims that cannot be independently verified. — AFP, Aljazeera