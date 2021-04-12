Afghanistan

122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Afghanistan

by The Frontier Post
Monitoring Desk

KABUL, April 12 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan on Monday reported 122 new COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,282 tests within a day, bringing the tally to 57,364, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 16 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 52,005, while no deaths were reported, and the death toll stands at 2,529, the ministry said in a statement.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 371,000 tests since February last year.

Courtesy: Xinhua

