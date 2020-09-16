129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE (APP): No death was reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Wednesday in the province, whereas the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,946 after registration of 129 new cases.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2220.

The P&SHD informed that 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Sheikhupura, 37 in Rawalpindi,2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 6 in Gujranwala,1 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,3 in Multan,12 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot,1 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 2 in Bhakkar, 11 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Muzaffargarh during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,092,209 tests for COVID-19 so far ,while 94,693 confirmed patients recovered in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow the SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. They must contact on 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department said.