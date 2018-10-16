13 drug traffickers sent behind bars

KABUL (Agencies): Amid a war on drugs, the country’s top counternarcotic court has over past week sentenced thirteen drug traffickers to prison.

Criminal Justice Task Force on Tuesday said that its primary and appellate courts have convicted 13 drug dealers including a woman to 5 to 16 years of imprisonment.

Statement said that 12kg heroin, 4kg morphine, over 45kg opium, more than 144kg hashish, 977kg crystal were discovered and seized from the above-mentioned convicted drug runners in different provinces.

On the other hand at the same period, 23 drug runners were apprehended by CNP through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Statement said that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers.

Counter Narcotics Police have arrested the mentioned drug traffickers from Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Parwan and Jawzjan provinces.

Some 48kg heroin, 36kg opium, 7kg morphine, over 530kg hashish, and 5366 tablets of K discovered and seized in connection to the aforementioned cases, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.

