13 held at Herat airport with 738 heroin-filled capsules

Monitoring Desk

HERAT: Police foiled a smuggling bid at Herat International Airport and seized eight kg of heroin capsules swallowed by 13 India bound passengers, they said Wednesday.

Acting on prior information, police intercepted 13 passengers for swallowing 738 heroin filled capsule—weighing eight kg—and trying to smuggle it India, Aminullah Amarkhil, police chief of Herat province, told presser. He said the alleged smugglers were hailing from Farah, Ghor and province.

Naser Neknam, commander of the airport, also spoke to the press conference, saying 17 persons who had swallowed heroin-filled capsules were held over the past one month. Meanwhile, deputy appellate attorney of Herat, Gul Ahmad Ramish, said 42 cases of smuggling were presented to the attorney office in which most of the accused were introduced to the appellate court.

According to Herat counter narcotics police, 46 operations were conducted over the past three months in Herat in which 48 alleged smugglers were arrested and hundreds of kg of narcotics were recovered.

