13 including 9 children killed in Dir road collapse incident

LOWER DIR: Heavy rains, flood and land sliding wreak havoc in the Kohistan area of Upper Dir as 13 persons including 3 women and 9 children and a youth belonging to the same family were killed when heavy boulders hit a house at Ramyal village in Patrak, late on Thursday night, residents and police said.

They said that wooden beams of the house broke when a landslide and boulders fell upon them damaging three of the rooms where the inmates were sleeping in. The house owned by one Naushad Khan was completely damaged.

The residents said that the house of Naushad son of Wali Muhammad, a resident of Ramyal Patrak collapsed, burying the inmates alive. Local residents and Rescue 1122 emergency teams rushed to the site and started a search and rescue operation. As many as 12 bodies were retrieved from the debris. The victims were identified as wife of Naushad, Samia daughter of Nowshad, Aiman Bibi daughter of Naushad, Tayyib son of Naushad, Umair Ahmed son of Naushad, wife of Khan Badshah, Taqwaib Bibi d/o Khan Badshah, Saad s/o Khan Badshah, Zuhan s/o Khan Badshah, wife of Wali Rehman, Dua d/o Wali Rehman and Nasir s/o Wali Muhammad. The Rescue 1122 medical and emergency teams shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

According to locals, the whole area fell into grief when 12 coffins were brought to the graveyard for burial at Ramyal here on Friday. Moving scenes were witnessed during the funeral prayers, attended by hundreds of local residents and government officials. Meanwhile residents demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and local administration to announce a special compensation amount for rehabilitation of the poverty-stricken family of Naushad Khan and Wali Rehman.

Civil administration senior officials and area elders visited the victim family and expressed their condolence and sympathies with it. The incident occurred after torrential rains and severe lightning in the area that also flooded the Panjkora River and mountainous streams. The administration issued a threat alert for people living on the bank of the river in both the Lower and Upper Dir.

The hours’ long rains triggered flash floods, submerging most of the area. The landslides and floodwater also damaged the main road leading to the scenic Kumrat valley at Kala Bala, Thall, Barikot and Galon areas suspending vehicular traffic to Kumrat. According to local residents the gushing water in the river also washed away several bridges and houses in the area. The administration stopped vehicles from using the damaged road.

Former MPA Muhammad Ali demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to declare the Kohistan Upper Dir as a calamity hit area and announce special package for its rehabilitation.

Taking notice of the tragic incident the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced financial assistance for the dead and injured people of the Upper Dir. In a statement issued from Peshawar the CM expressed his grief over the tragic incident and ordered the local administration to take appropriate measures for rehabilitating the aggrieved family. He said the PTI led government would not leave its people alone in trouble.

Meanwhile the special assistant to the chief minister on population welfare MPA Malik Liaqat Ali also grave concerns over the tragic incident and said the KP government would not leave the family alone at this moment.

Meanwhile a 46-year-old man identified as Noor Rehman was critically injured when the roof of his room collapsed due to heavy rains in Shadas area of Maidan in Lower Dir here on Friday. The Rescue 1122 medical team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital Timergara. Keeping in view the threat of high flood in the Panjkora River, the Lower Dir deputy commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan asked the residents to stay away from the river and avoid collecting firewood from the river.