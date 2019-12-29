13 injured in gas leak explosion in Islamabad’s restaurant

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least 13 people, who sustained burn wounds due to gas leakage blast in a restaurant located at F-7’s Jinnah Super Market in Islamabad on Sunday morning, are stated to be “out of danger”, doctors said.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 staff and firefighters rushed to the spot, and extinguished the fire, and shifted the victims to a hospital for medical attention. Policemen are further investigating into the incident.