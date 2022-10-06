13 killed, 15 injured in accident near Sehwan

DADU (PPI): At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured in bus-truck collision on Indus Highway near Manjhand town in district Jamshoro on Thursday morning.

According to police, the bus was coming from Bahawalpur to Karachi when it was hit by a fast-moving truck near Manjhand town of Sindh. As a result, 13 people died and 15 others injured, some of them seriously. Two children and three women were among the deceased. Those who died belonged to Bahawalpur region.

According to the rescue sources, the bodies and injured were shifted to Manjhand hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The incident happened due to over speeding. The injured were Hassan, Zafar, Atiq, Javed, Hasnain, Ashraf, Noreen, Tariq, Waseem, Rashid and others. The Jamshoro SSP also visited the injured people in the hospital and directed the staff to ensure full medical treatment with care. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the hospital.

