13 killed, over 40 injured in Mastung explosion

F.P. Report

MASTUNG: At least 13 people were killed while over 40 others sustained severe injuries on Friday following an explosion during the main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Balochistan’s Mastung.

According to details, the blast rocked the vicinity near Madina mosque during the main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was among the deceased.

The exact nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have reached the site of the blast and cordoned off the area. An emergency has been declared at all hospitals.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir, has strongly condemned the incident.

He stated that those responsible for shedding the blood of innocent people in Mastung are nothing less than enemies of humanity itself.

Justice Baqir emphasized that such reprehensible acts should be condemned with the utmost severity, as they aim to create chaos and instability in Pakistan.

More to follow…..

Courtesy: (SamaaTv)