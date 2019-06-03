13 killed, seven injured in Qila Saifullah road mishap

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least 13 people were killed and seven others were injured when a passenger van collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah in Blochistan, on late Sunday Night.

According to reports, the passenger van was going to Zohb from Quetta when it met an accident with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah, killing at least 13 people and injuring seven others.

Police told media that five members of a family are also included in the deceased in the dreadful accident.

Following the road crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah.

The place of the accident has been sealed and further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.