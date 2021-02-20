1,340 new cases and 36 deaths reported in Pakistan amid coronavirus

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 569,846. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,563 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,340 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 255,430 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 166,777 in Punjab 70,716 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,282 in Islamabad, 18,972 in Balochistan, 9,718 in Azad Kashmir and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Country Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % Pakistan 569,846 24,081 533,202 94 % 12,563 2 %

Province Total cases Active cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % AJK 9,718 533 8,899 92 % 286 3 % Islamabad 43,282 1,591 41,203 95 % 488 1 % Gilgit – Baltistan 4,951 28 4,821 97 % 102 2 % Balochistan 18,972 84 18,689 99 % 199 1 % KPK 70,716 2,165 66,524 94 % 2,027 3 % Sindh 255,430 12,656 238,498 93 % 4,276 2 % Punjab 166,777 7,024 154,568 93 % 5,185 3 %

Furthermore 5,185 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,276 in Sindh, 2,027 in KP, 488 in Islamabad, 286 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,644,847 coronavirus tests and 42,332 in the last 24 hours. 533,202 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,604 patients are in critical condition.

Courtesy: Dunya News