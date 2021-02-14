1,387 recovered from COVID-19, killing 31

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, total active cases of COVID-19 in the country reach 25,635. Whereas with a recovery ratio of 1,387 within last 24 hours around 1,404 people tested positive for the corona virus nationwide.

National Command and Operation Centre has provided most updated data saying that, Thirty one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 26 of them were under treatment in hospital and five in their respective quarantines or at their homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre. (NCOC).

A total of 8,434,098 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,125 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 25 percent, NCOC latest data shows. While mentioning the available ratio of Oxygen beds, NCOC mentioned that Maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requir-ement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61percent, Peshawar 38 percent, Multan 23 percent, and Lahore 22 percent.

Around 264 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 34,475 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 10,584 in Sindh, 12,586 in Punjab, 6,184 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,485 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 701 in Balochistan, 370 in GB, and 567 in AJK shows NCOC latest data.

Mentioning the combined recovery ratio NCOC mentioned that around 525,087 people have recovered from the disease till now, Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. From the day the deadly virus erupted in the country, NCOC mentions that a total of 563,029 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,448, Balochistan 18,929, GB 4,940, ICT 42,590, KP 69,778, Punjab 163,833 and Sindh. 253,511.

About 12,307 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, NCOC reported.

While breaking down the total number, NCOC mentioned that 4,212 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died during past 24 hours. Ten of them died in the hospital an hospital.

Whereas, 5,037 in Punjab had died with 11 deaths in past 24 hours, nine of them died in the hospital and two out of the hospital on Saturday. 1,991 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 485 in ICT among one of them in the hospital during past 24 hours, 199 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital during last 24 hours, 102 in GB and 281 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.