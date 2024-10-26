13th aid shipment sent from Pakistan to Gaza, Lebanon

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Saturday sent the 13th aid shipment to the war-torn regions of Gaza and Lebanon.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the ceremony of sending the aid was held in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rabaie, Barrister Aqeel Malik and representatives of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Pakistan Army.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the Pakistan government and public for helping the Palestinians and Lebanese people.

“The NDMA is continuously providing aid to Gaza and Lebanon on the instructions of prime minister. The airplane carrying aid will soon arrive in Jordan,” the spokesperson said.

The aid shipment comprises 100 tons of family blankets and tents.

The NDMA had sent 1,381 tons of aid so far. Ten shipments have made for Gaza and two for Lebanon.