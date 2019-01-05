14 children suffer burns as school van catches fire in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least 14 children endured burns after school van caught fire in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to reports, Six out of 14 children were rushed to the Civil Hospital burns ward with the rest shifted to Qatar Hospital.

Hospital officials told media that six children were brought to Civil Hospital burns ward, four were sent home after being given immediate treatment and two have been admitted. The two children who have been admitted suffered severe burns but are out of danger.

Early reports suggested that the fire was caused due to a short circuit in the van while police later claimed that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion.