14, including 5 militants killed in Kunduz

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ: Five militants and nine security personnel have been confirmed dead as clash erupted in Dasht-e-Archi district of the Kunduz province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari Saadi said.

The clash broke out after the Taliban insurgents attacked security checkpoints in a local bazaar to gain ground but police returned fire, triggering gun battle which lasted for couple of hours and leaving 14 deaths including five insurgents and nine security personnel on the spot.

Nine more people including two civilians, five insurgents and two policemen had been injured, the official added.

Taliban militants haven’t commented. (Xinhua)