JAWZJAN (TOLO News): At least 14 security forces were killed in a Taliban attack on Monday in Jawzjan province, local officials said.

Marouf Azar, a spokesman for the governor, said the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Fayzabad district around 3:30 am.

Five other soldiers were wounded in the attack, Azar said.

According to Azar, two soldiers are missing.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.