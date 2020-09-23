14 security men killed in Uruzgan province

GIZAB (Agencies): At least 14 Afghan security force members were killed in an attack by insurgents that started on Monday night in Gizab district of Uruzgan province, said Zargai Ebadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Ebadi said some soldiers made a “tactical retreat” to the center of the district to form a new line of defense against the insurgents. The status of the fighting is unknown because local telecom communications have been disrupted, say officials.

On Monday, At least 29 security force members were killed in clashes in different parts of the country. Monday’s clashes occurred between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Balkh, Kandahar, Takhar and Kapisa provinces.

The increase in violence comes amid efforts by the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha to start direct talks with the Taliban.