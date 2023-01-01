1402 fiscal year budget approved by interim govt

KABUL (TOLOnews): Two months past the due date for the fiscal budget, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the budget for the 1402 fiscal year has been approved but did not provide details about the amount of the budget.

However, Mujahid said that the budget will come into effect soon.

“The budget has been delayed for one or one-and-a-half months because the work on (government) departmental structure was ongoing. The organisation chart needed to be finalized and then based on that the budget is approved,” Mujahid said.

The budget was approved two months after the due date of the fiscal year 1402.

Some economists said that the Islamic Emirate needs to focus on the development budget in a bid to find jobs for the citizens. “They should focus on the development budget and this will have a positive influence on the private sector and private companies as well, as creating jobs and reducing poverty,” said Seyar Qureshi, an economist.

“The normal budget maintains the current situation, while the development budget can bring development,” said Sayed Masoud, an economist.

The Ministry of Economy (MoE) said that the work on some development projects will be kicked off in the ongoing year.

“To reduce the rate of poverty, and to create work opportunities and economic development, some of the projects are under implementation and some other unfinished projects will come into effect,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, an economist.

The fiscal budget for 1401 fiscal year was 231 billion Afs with 203 billion Afs in the regular budget and 27.9 billion Afs in the development budget.