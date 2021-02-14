1,404 cases, 31 deaths reported in Pakistan amid coronavirus

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 31 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 563,029. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,307 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,404 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 253,511 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 163,833 in Punjab 69,778 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42,590 in Islamabad, 18,929 in Balochistan, 9,448 in Azad Kashmir and 4,940 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 5,037 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,212 in Sindh, 1,991 in KP, 485 in Islamabad, 281 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,434,098 coronavirus tests and 34,475 in the last 24 hours. 525,087 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,702 patients are in critical condition.

Courtesy: Dunya News