142 arrested for attacking fast-food restaurants in Punjab, Islamabad: Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday strongly condemned recent violent attacks on an international fast-food chain across Pakistan, stating that such actions are un-Islamic and will be dealt with strictly.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Talal said, “Since last week, there have been repeated attacks on a fast-food business. Let it be clear—we will take strict action against the attackers.”

The state minister emphasised that “any attack on a business is un-Islamic” and “spreading hatred against commercial entities is unjustified.”

He reassured the public that the state is not neglecting its duties and ensuring the protection of lives and property of business owners is a core responsibility of the government.

Talal disclosed that 142 suspects involved in violent incidents across Punjab have been arrested, adding that most of them are now remorseful for their actions.

Furthermore, 15 individuals were taken into custody for their involvement in two separate incidents in Islamabad, he confirmed.

The minister made it clear that “those investing in Pakistan are our pride” and that “any attack on foreign investment is completely unacceptable.”

He revealed that the targeted food chain has invested over $100 million in Pakistan and condemned the acts of vandalism as “shameful and against the national interest.”

It is pertinent to mention that on April 17, a KFC outlet near Akbar Chowk in Lahore’s Township area was attacked with petrol bombs by unidentified motorcyclists.

Police said the assailants hurled bottles filled with petrol, igniting flames at the restaurant’s entrance. A policeman opened aerial fire, but the suspects escaped. CCTV footage has been taken into custody for investigation.

Just a day earlier, in Sheikhupura, a KFC employee was killed in an attack during an anti-Israel protest staged by a radical Islamist group.

On April 12, 2024, protesters attempted to shut down a KFC outlet in Larkana, but police intervened.

On March 31, 2024, at least 50 individuals were arrested after a violent protest outside a KFC branch in Mirpur, AJK, led by anti-Israel demonstrators calling for a boycott.