Rashid Latif not happy with PCB

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif criticized Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for announcing the central contract list as he believes that the board have short-listed the players of their own choice.

The board has reduced the number of central contracts from 33 players to 19 players, which are divided into three categories, A, B and C. All-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been handed the central contract but they will remain available for the selection, a PCB press release said. The former wicket-keeper batsman took to Twitter, denouncing PCB’s selection of players with the central contracts. “PCB issued central contracts to 19 players, now there’s no need of selection committee when they have selected the players themselves.

It would have been better if this was done in consultation with the selection committee,” translation of his Tweet. The list of players who have been awarded central contracts are: Category A: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah Category B: Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz Category C: Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari