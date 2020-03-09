149,330 applications filed for Hajj under govt scheme

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that it has received 149,330 applications for Hajj under the government’s Hajj scheme as the deadline expired on Sunday.

According to Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokespersons, the 13 designated banks had received 149,330 Hajj applications under the government Hajj scheme till Sunday.

The spokespersons further said that balloting to select pilgrims who will embark on the religious journey to Saudi Arabia under the government Hajj scheme will take place on March 12.