15 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban ambush

Monitoring Desk

FARAH: At least 15 Afghan security personnel including eight Special Forces members were killed in Farah province of Afghanistan after Taliban attacked the security forces convoy.

Head of Farah provincial council Farid Bakhtawar told Afghan media that the forces were on the way to start operation against the Taliban forces in Bala Blok district on Friday night but they were ambushed by Taliban fighters and at least 15 were killed and some of them have been captured by Taliban fighters.

However, the Afghan defense ministry officials refused to comment on the incident on camera but they did confirm the death of four Special Forces members in the ambush.

Farah provincial council chairman said in this incident Taliban also suffered heavy casualties. The group, however, said in a statement that they had killed dozens of security force members.

