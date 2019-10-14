15 civilians killed in Badakhshan airstrike

KABUL (AT News): Residents in northern Badakhshan province on Monday claimed that at least 15 civilians were killed and 18 others, including children wounded in an airstrike conducted on Sunday afternoon in Warduj district of the province.

However, local officials confirmed two people were killed and six other, all of them civilians were wounded in the incident.

According to officials, the airstrike conducted in Zohr village, targeted Attaullah, a Taliban commander in the district.

But Rahimullah, a resident of Warduj said that his nephew was wounded in the incident. “We were at home, an aircraft arrived and bombarded.”

He said the wounded people have been shifted to the hospital, adding that some them are in critical condition.

The defense ministry has denied the civilians’ casualties in the airstrike, saying that the incident occurred due to Taliban’s mortal firing on village.

Also, former President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned the incident and called on the government to prevent civilian casualties in the country.