15 dead as cloudburst devastates Swabi amid fresh monsoon spell

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another powerful spell of the monsoon season has gripped Pakistan, lashing several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with torrential rains.

In Swabi, a devastating cloudburst killed at least 15 people and injured many others, with fears that the death toll may rise.

According to police, the cloudburst in Darwodi submerged dozens of houses, forcing residents to seek refuge on rooftops. Over 70 stranded people were rescued from floodwaters.

In Swabi’s Razaar, Lahore, and Topi tehsils, floodwater entered homes, trapping many families. Landslides were also reported in hilly areas, while a school wall collapsed in Tordher and an entire van was submerged.

Deputy Commissioner Swabi confirmed widespread damage, saying rescue teams from Haripur and Mardan had been deployed.

In Nowshera, a house roof collapse killed a couple, while in Peshawar, heavy downpours caused drains to overflow and inundated major roads and markets.

In Swat’s upper regions, streams overflowed after continuous rains. Haripur’s flash floods cut off the Karakoram Highway and swept away bridges and trees, leaving traffic suspended.

In Rawalakot, landslides and flash floods blocked key roads and flooded houses, with authorities urging people to avoid travel.

In Haripur, a flash flood swept away a van near Shah Maqsood, though no casualties were reported. At Khanpur Dam, water levels rose beyond limits, forcing spillways to be opened.

Punjab also witnessed heavy downpours — Multan’s roads were waterlogged, Chakwal’s low-lying areas were submerged, and flooding was reported in Vehari, DG Khan, and Koh-e-Suleman.

Murree was lashed by thunderstorms and heavy rains, with dense fog and power outages adding to the woes. Karachi, too, saw early morning showers that provided relief from the heat.

The NDMA has warned of further cloudbursts in Punjab, Hazara division, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging citizens and tourists to stay away from riversides and vulnerable areas.

The Met Office forecasts that the current monsoon spell will continue until August 23, with more spells expected in the coming weeks.