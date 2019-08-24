15 insurgents killed, villages cleared in Takhar

KABUL (AT News): At least 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and several villages were cleared from their presence in northeastern Takhar province

A statement released by Ministry of Interior (MoI), said Saturday that 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and 23 others injured during a joint clearance operation carried out by ANDSF in Ashkmash district of Takhar.

The statement said that Hajji Sattar, a key local commander of the Taliban terrorists was among those killed during crackdown in the district.

Several villages cleared from Taliban in Ashkmash district, added statement.