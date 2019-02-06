15 people burnt to death as passenger coach catches fire in Karak

F.P. Report

KARAK: As many as 15 passengers were burnt to death, when a passenger coach caught fire after it hit a wagon at the Indus Highway in Karak on Wednesday.

According to local media report, the road accident took place near Tabi Kho Stop after a DI Khan-Peshawar bound passenger coach rammed into a wagon, coming from opposite side, resulting in death of 13 passengers on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and moved four injured passengers to a nearby medical facility, but two of them succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to 15.

In a similar road mishap that occurred on January 22, in Balochistan’s area of Lasbella, where a bus caught fire after meeting a collision with the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot.