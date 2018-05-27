15 Taliban Insurgents Killed In NDS Operation In Farah

FARAH (TOLO News): At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed during an NDS operation in Farah province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the NDS during the operation several Taliban strongholds were targeted in Farah Rod district of the province.

The operation was conducted as the Taliban were planning to mobilize fighters for aggressive attacks on several security check posts in the province.

During the operation arms caches were seized, and a local Taliban prison and a local court building were destroyed, the NDS statement added.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

