15 Taliban surrender in Baghlan province

Monitoring Desk

PUL-E-KHUMRI: Fifteen Taliban militants surrendered and handed over their weapons in Afghanistan’s northern province of Baghlan on Wednesday, as the government has been trying to reconcile the insurgents after more than two decades of insurgency.

“I and my subordinates have found out that Taliban militants have turned away from the right path and they are fighting to harm Afghans so we decided to quit that wrong pathway and join the reconciliation process,” Mohammad Zaman, the leader of the group, told a ceremony here.

He also called on fellow Taliban members to join the process.

Acting provincial Governor Abdul Qadim Niazi said at the same event that the men, who surrendered to a provincial branch of National Directorate of Security (NDS), or national intelligence agency, were active in remote Tala Wa Barfak district.

“With the former insurgents’ surrender, peace and stability would be further strengthened Tala Wa Barfak district of the province, 160 km north of national capital of Kabul,” Niazi said, adding that the local government will spare no effort to provide security and assistance to the surrendered insurgents.

The government of Afghanistan set up a High Peace Council and launched the peace and reconciliation process a decade ago to encourage the Taliban to disarm and give up militancy against the government. (Xinhua)