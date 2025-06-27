15 tourists swept away in Swat River flash floods

F.P. Report

SWAT : In Swat, 15 tourists from Daska swept away in the Swat River near the Mingora Bypass, according to rescue officials.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, four tourists are confirmed dead, and five have been rescued, while seven tourists are reportedly missing.

Swat Assistant Commissioner Dr Nida Iqbal said the Swat administration had already imposed Section 144 a week ago, keeping in view the incoming flash floods in the river.

She said seven tourists lost their livesa nd their bodies were recvoered from the Swat River while three people have been rescued so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 director general said 80 personnel are taking part in the rescue operation to locate the remaining individuals.

Pakistan has witnessed a series of tragic drowning incidents in different regions as rivers and rainwater streams swell due to increased water flow and seasonal rains.

Swat City Mayor

Swat City Mayor Shahid Ali confirmed that a flood alert was issued around 8am after reports of a sudden rise in water levels.

According to Mayor Shahid Ali, the tourists were guests from Punjab who were sitting near the riverbank unaware of the flood warnings.

“These visitors from Punjab did not know about the flash flood. We had already issued the alert, but by the time rescue teams and I reached the site, significant damage had already occurred,” he said.

The tragic incident resulted in 15 people drowning. So far, three have been rescued, and the bodies of two victims have been recovered. Search operations for the remaining missing individuals are ongoing at various points along the river.

The district administration, rescue teams, and local volunteers are actively participating in the rescue efforts. “We are trying to complete the operation as quickly as possible,” Mayor Shahid Ali stated.

Authorities have appealed to tourists to stay away from the riverbanks to prevent further accidents.

Meanwhile, another group of people trapped near the Sangota area is also being evacuated by rescue teams.

Lower Dir: Four People Drown in Panjkora River

In Lower Dir, four people, including two women and two children, drowned in the Panjkora River near the Khazana Bypass. Rescue teams confirmed the victims were on their way to work by the riverside when they were swept away by strong currents. Search and recovery efforts are still in progress.

Separately, in the Munda area, an elderly man fell into a seasonal stream but was safely rescued by emergency responders.

Jhelum: Two Dead in Rickshaw Accident in Rainwater Stream

In Jhelum, two individuals drowned when a loader rickshaw attempted to cross a rainwater stream recklessly near the Domeli police jurisdiction. Police arrested the rickshaw driver, Yasir, for negligence, stating that his irresponsible act led to the tragic deaths.

According to authorities, six other passengers managed to swim to safety. The incident occurred when the rickshaw was swept away by the strong current while crossing the stream.

Depalpur: Car Plunges into Canal, Driver Dies

In another tragic incident near the Pakistani Bridge in Depalpur, a speeding car skidded and plunged into a canal. Rescue teams successfully saved four children from the vehicle, but the driver drowned and could not be revived. The body has been handed over to the family, while the rescued children were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Rescue Efforts Continue Nationwide

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution near rivers, canals, and rainwater streams, especially during the monsoon season, as rescue teams remain on high alert across the affected areas.