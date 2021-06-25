15 UN peacekeepers wounded by blast in Mali

GENEVA (AFP): A car bo-mb in northern Mali has w-ounded 15 UN peacekeepers, the UN said on Friday, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.

The UN said on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint, in the lawless north of the country. It didn’t provide further details.

However, a member of the German parliament’s defense committee, who requested anonymity, told AFP that all the wounded were German. Twelve were seriously injured, the MP said. About 13,000 troops from several nations are deployed in the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission across the vast semi-arid country.